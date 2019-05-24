Making plans for Memorial Day Weekend? You may need to bring an umbrella

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco has your Memorial Day weekend forecast for the Bay Area.The kickoff to summer is not looking summer-like at all.Sunday's storm is expected to be a "1-Light" on our Storm Impact Scale. It's for scattered showers and the possibility of thunderstorms with some small hail.Saturday will start off with clouds in the morning and sunshine. We'll wake up Sunday morning with drizzle, showers and the chance of more showers until at least the early afternoon hours.Things should dry out Sunday evening, leaving us without rain for ceremonies on Monday.