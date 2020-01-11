Weather

Man dies after tree topples onto home during storm in Louisiana

OIL CITY, Louisiana -- A man was killed overnight when a tree hit his home during severe weather in Oil City, Louisiana, near Shreveport.

High winds brought down the tree onto the man's home.

He was alive for a time in the wreckage, but deputies say he eventually died after speaking to them.

So far, this is the only death reported in that parish.

The Storm Prediction Center said more than 18 million people in Louisiana, Arkansas, Texas and Oklahoma were at an enhanced risk of storms Friday, including from strong tornadoes, flooding rains and wind gusts that could exceed 80 mph (129 kph), the speed of a Category 1 hurricane. The area included several major Texas cities including Dallas, Houston and Austin.

RELATED: Father rushes to protect baby as tree falls on home
EMBED More News Videos

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherlouisianastormu.s. & worldman killedstorm damagesevere weather
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
One of the last San Francisco all-girls Catholic High Schools to close in June
Sonoma Co. holds emergency town hall meeting to address homeless crisis
49ers playoff game expected to bring spectators, extra security and plenty of team spirit
Exclusive: Former star witness in Hillsborough heiress murder trial fighting new allegations
Iran says it 'unintentionally' shot down Ukrainian jetliner
SF's new District Attorney fires several prosecutors, source says
Gov. Newsom addresses President Trump, California's homeless crisis
Show More
SF's Boudin releases 49ers sourdough loaf for NFL playoff game
Niners fans 'slip and slide' their way to playoff tickets
What Really Matters: Beyond the California Budget
BART's new police chief reveals goals for the transit system
San Jose appliance store ends 147 year run
More TOP STORIES News