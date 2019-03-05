Weather

Man freezes plate of pasta with fork suspended mid-twirl

A man in Canada wanted to see how cold it was, so what did he do? He froze a plate of pasta with a fork suspended mid-twirl, obviously.

He cooked up some pasta, put it on a plate and took it outside his Calgary home.

Within 10 to 15 minutes the pasta had gone from cooking in boiling water to frozen, but it looked more like a work of art.

The man stuck a fork in the pasta and twirled it as the food began freezing. When the pasta finally froze, it suspended the fork in mid-air, hovering over a table covered in snow.

The temperature at the time was -22 Fahrenheit.
