STORM

Man killed by falling tree in Oakland identified

A coroner's vehicle is seen after a tree fell, killing a man in Oakland, Calif. on Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019. (KGO-TV)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
A man died when a tree fell on him in Oakland during Wednesday's stormy weather.

The man, identified by the Alameda County coroner's bureau as 42-year-old transient Anthony Rippee, died when the tree fell around 5:25 p.m. on Caltrans property along Ardley Avenue near the Interstate Highway 580 overcrossing, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP Officer Herman Baza said the exact cause of why the tree fell remains under investigation, but it occurred during strong winds and heavy rain that came through the region Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Storm slams Bay Area, downing trees and power lines
