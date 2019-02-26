STORM

Marin County residents keeping eye on rising San Anselmo Creek

Residents in an apartment complex are keeping an eye on the rising water in the San Anselmo Creek on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019. (KGO-TV)

by Luz Pena
SAN ANSELMO, Calif. (KGO) --
Marin County is experiencing heavy rain, mudslides and rising creeks.

Water is oozing from every corner, with small creeks forming on hillsides.

"It's amazing. It's the highest that I've seen in a long time," said San Anselmo resident James Pell. "I've been here a couple years. It's pretty booming and then it flooded a few years ago across the street."

RELATED: Atmospheric River event to soak Marin County through Wednesday

Residents in an apartment complex are keeping an eye on the rising water in the San Anselmo Creek, which is directly across from their building.

Storefronts are set with sandbags and flood gates are locked in place. The Marin County Emergency Service is ready.



"We are monitoring this weather pattern and weather storm as it continues and changes. Here in Marin County, we have partially staffed our emergency operations center and help coordinate in case something happens," said Marin Co. Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks.

VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area, causing flooding

A Flood Watch remains in effect in the North Bay until early Thursday morning.

"We have a network of creeks and there are several areas that are susceptible to flooding. We are very aware of San Anselmo's history of flooding as well as Novato. What we are doing is watching and waiting... the weather patterns are changing," Hendricks said.

ABC7 spotted a county worker testing the depth of the flooding. She didn't even reach the center of the pool of water and decided against driving through it. Smart choice.

Situations like this can be expected throughout the region.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathermarin countyfloodingstorm damagestormrainSan AnselmoMarin
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
More storm
WEATHER
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
More Weather
Top Stories
Several drivers rescued from flooded roadways in Sonoma County
Residents advised to evacuate near Russian River
VIDEO: Strong storm slams Bay Area
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
'Friend' who posted bail for R. Kelly identified
Mother, daughter charged in murders of 5 relatives
More flooding, wind damage likely coming to Marin County
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
Show More
Woman died following transfusion of wrong blood type: Report
Train moving after 183 stuck on Amtrak since Sunday
Gilroy mom goes viral for burrito folding tutorial
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
More News