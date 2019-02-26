The San Anselmo creek is raging. Neighbors tell us in 2005 this area flooded. They’re not discarding possible evacuations. 🌧 🌊 @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/od6vwrm1Br — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) February 26, 2019

Chasing the rain 🌧 and bringing you the latest from Marin County this AM! Heavy rain in the San Anselmo area. ☔️ Strong winds 💨 keep moving our news truck back and forth. @abc7newsbayarea pic.twitter.com/SN0dJH2LIh — Luz Peña (@LuzPenaABC7) February 26, 2019

Marin County is experiencing heavy rain, mudslides and rising creeks.Water is oozing from every corner, with small creeks forming on hillsides."It's amazing. It's the highest that I've seen in a long time," said San Anselmo resident James Pell. "I've been here a couple years. It's pretty booming and then it flooded a few years ago across the street."Residents in an apartment complex are keeping an eye on the rising water in the San Anselmo Creek, which is directly across from their building.Storefronts are set with sandbags and flood gates are locked in place. The Marin County Emergency Service is ready."We are monitoring this weather pattern and weather storm as it continues and changes. Here in Marin County, we have partially staffed our emergency operations center and help coordinate in case something happens," said Marin Co. Public Information Officer Laine Hendricks.A Flood Watch remains in effect in the North Bay until early Thursday morning."We have a network of creeks and there are several areas that are susceptible to flooding. We are very aware of San Anselmo's history of flooding as well as Novato. What we are doing is watching and waiting... the weather patterns are changing," Hendricks said.ABC7 spotted a county worker testing the depth of the flooding. She didn't even reach the center of the pool of water and decided against driving through it. Smart choice.Situations like this can be expected throughout the region.