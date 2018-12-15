WEATHER

Monster waves predicted for San Francisco beaches, safety officials warn of life threatening situation

The National Weather Service tweeted a dire warning that you could die if you get too close to the water, especially San Francisco's Ocean Beach this weekend. (KGO-TV)

by Cornell Barnard
SAN FRANCISCO --
The National Weather Service tweeted a dire warning that you could die if you get too close to the water, especially San Francisco's Ocean Beach this weekend.

Fire and safety officials say they don't even want people on the beach as rough surf and 40-foot waves could cover parts of Ocean Beach all the way up to the seawall.


Locals who normally love walking on the beach tell ABC7 News they plan to steer clear.

Even some surfers say they will avoid these massive waves.

The High Surf Warning is extended to other parts of the Bay like Crissy Field

RELATED: Mavericks surf contest not happening Monday due to waves being too big

SFFD put up a large warning sign on firehouse on Geary St.

In Pacifica, some people are battening down the hatches, placing sandbags in front of their homes in case water comes over the sea wall, as it normally does in winter.

Tourists could be seen out getting pictures of the high surf.
