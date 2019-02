#WestMarin received over 5 inches of rain in the last 24 hours, as evidenced by reservoirs in that area spilling into spillways. The rain has caused localized flooding and roadway closures throughout West Marin. #MarinStorm #Cawx #MarinCounty pic.twitter.com/TzfLu4ykvU — Marin County (@maringov) February 26, 2019

Roads between Inverness and Point Reyes are closed. Residents of Inverness should stay off roads until waters subside and crews can reopen roadways. Do not drive through flooded waters.



Sandbag info: call 2-1-1

Road info: call 5-1-1

Emergencies only: call 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/HxuWjQFhEb — Marin County (@maringov) February 26, 2019

The Atmospheric River event moving through Marin County is not over yet. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says residents should brace for more possible flooding and wind damage later today and tomorrow."We've already had more than an inch of rain in places like Sausalito to more than 4 inches in places like Mill Valley, " said Nicco. "As we run through the next 36 hours or so, another inch-and-a-half to 3 inches is possible and that's going to aggravate the situation."When will it stop?"The rain will likely start to taper off around 11p.m. Tuesday in Marin County," said Nicco. "Scattered showers are expected on Wednesday. There's a slight chance of morning rain on Thursday afternoon before we finally dry out on Friday."In the meantime, Nicco says be ready to take action immediately if you see creeks or streams rising or hear any loud noises, including boulders coming down or the land giving way."Have your action plan handy in case that happens because it's definitely possible as we saw during our last Atmospheric event in Sausalito earlier this month," said Nicco.Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito Download: ABC7 Accuweather app for iPhone and Android Weather Radar: LiveDoppler7 radar images Weather Alerts: Current Watches and Warnings Share: Tag weather photos #ABC7Now