Atmospheric River event to soak Marin County through Wednesday

The Atmospheric River event moving through Marin County is not over yet. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says residents should brace for more possible flooding and wind damage through Wednesday.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
The Atmospheric River event moving through Marin County is not over yet. ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says residents should brace for more possible flooding and wind damage later today and tomorrow.

"We've already had more than an inch of rain in places like Sausalito to more than 4 inches in places like Mill Valley, " said Nicco. "As we run through the next 36 hours or so, another inch-and-a-half to 3 inches is possible and that's going to aggravate the situation."

When will it stop?

"The rain will likely start to taper off around 11p.m. Tuesday in Marin County," said Nicco. "Scattered showers are expected on Wednesday. There's a slight chance of morning rain on Thursday afternoon before we finally dry out on Friday."

In the meantime, Nicco says be ready to take action immediately if you see creeks or streams rising or hear any loud noises, including boulders coming down or the land giving way.

"Have your action plan handy in case that happens because it's definitely possible as we saw during our last Atmospheric event in Sausalito earlier this month," said Nicco.

Today's storm is serious enough for Marin County to activate its Emergency Operations Center for the second time this year. The first time was during the storm two weeks ago that brought down an entire duplex during a mudslide in Sausalito.


