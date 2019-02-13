STORM

Mudslide in Santa Cruz Mountains leads to overnight traffic impacts

Crews are seen working to remove debris from Highway 17 in the Santa Cruz Mountains on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. (KGO-TV)

By
SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (KGO) --
Saturated soil across the South Bay is the product and problem of recent strong winter storms to hit the Bay Area.

On Wednesday, soaked soil led to a massive mudslide on the southbound lanes of Highway 17 at Sugarloaf Road.

The slide happened around 1:30 p.m., and forced quickly forced the closure of both southbound lanes. Caltrans crews told ABC7 News, the right lane would remain closed overnight.


"The threat is going to continue as long as we continue to receive rain," San Jose State University (SJSU) Professor, Laura Sullivan-Green said. "The soil does not have an opportunity to dry out."

Sullivan-Green is an Associate Professor and the Department Chair of Civil and Environmental Engineering at SJSU.

She explained winter storms come with the high probability of slides and other serious wet weather hazards, like toppling trees. Hazards that can be especially common along mountainous roads.

"These trees are damaged from years of drought conditions, and then you have them in saturated soil that is continuously staying wet from continuing rain," she explained. "They're at risk of toppling."

RELATED: 'Turn around, don't drown'

At the scene of Wednesday's mudslide, Caltrans crews said they identified trees that need to be removed before traffic flow can be restored.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz was also on-scene, monitoring the mess.

"We never can anticipate it, we never know what's going to happen," CHP Officer Stephen Busath told ABC7 News. "We do know with heavy rainfall in the Santa Cruz Mountains, trees are going to come down. There are going to be some slides."

Down from the mountains, more problems are expected across the South Bay. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for the Guadalupe River area in San Jose.

Minor flooding is expected near the Alma Avenue Bridge, to the nearby Elks Lodge between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Thursday morning.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormhighway 17floodingsinkholerainsevere weatherwindroad closurecaltranstraffictraffic delaySanta CruzScotts Valley
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
When will the rain stop?
Steady rain, sinkhole keeps crews busy in San Jose
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads
More storm
WEATHER
When will the rain stop?
Steady rain, sinkhole keeps crews busy in San Jose
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads
More Weather
Top Stories
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
SF Fire Commissioner asking department to reconsider the ousting of fire cat Edna
Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday
BART on its way to San Jose
North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads
Show More
BART struggles to crack down on fare evaders
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Bank of America issues big refund to Bay Area man after thief takes over account
Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashes into San Jose home
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
More News