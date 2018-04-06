STORM

Mudslides are concern in North Bay fire zone during storm

EMBED </>More Videos

It's been said that if you don't like the weather, wait a minute. It will change. In the North Bay, change may take longer with an atmospheric river rising. (KGO-TV)

By
PETALUMA, Calif. (KGO) --
It's been said that if you don't like the weather, wait a minute. It will change.

In the North Bay, change may take longer with an atmospheric river rising.

RELATED: Storm pounding Bay Area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations

"Does this feel like an atmospheric river?" I asked Glen Cooper as he faced down a watery gauntlet on Valley Ford Road west of Petaluma.

"Sure feels like it," he said. And, that comment came from a man behind the wheel of a pick-up truck with a 9-inch raise. He splashed ahead and made it through -- a success story for this day.

Back on Highway 101 in Petaluma, Jose Vallejo felt differently. "I'm still shaking. Nervous," said Vallejo, while sitting in the relative warmth of a CHP car after spinning out in his truck. Jose never saw this coming until it was over. "I didn't think it would stop. It was eternity in a quick second."

RELATED: Your AccuWeather forecast as Atmospheric River hits Bay Area

And all from an early spring storm with enough punch to ruin weekends.

Where creeks trickled Thursday, they roared Friday. With every hour, soil saturation becomes an increasing concern, particularly in the burned areas of the firestorm zone.

RELATED: Storm to bring heavy rain to area devastated by wildfires

To that end, the Sonoma County Water Agency installed a dozen new gauges in local creeks and streams. Had heavy rains come earlier, it might have been worse, said agency General Manager Grant Davis. "Our worry was debris coming out of creeks, blocking them, taking out businesses or homes. We need to do a better job of calculating when and where that might happen."

Davis is asking for more money and a more precise network of Doppler radars. "I'm saying we need to be increasingly capable of managing to extremes."

Click here to download the free ABC7 News App to track the storm where you live. Make sure you enable push alerts for immediate notifications and severe weather alerts.

Click here for a look at weather where you live.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormrainwindfloodingbay areaNorth Bay FiresPetaluma
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Storm to bring heavy rain to area devastated by North Bay wildfires
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Storm pounding Bay area prompts over 100 SFO flight cancellations
STORM
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
Walmart awards woman for returning cart in storm
Puerto Rico cites Maria death toll of 1,427 in damage report
Woman braves downpour to return grocery cart
Santa Monica beaches evacuated due to lightning
More storm
WEATHER
AccuWeather Forecast: Widespread fog, chance of spotty drizzle
Hurricane Watch issued for parts of Hawaii
East Bay bathed in smoke-driven smog
Air Quality Alert issued for Bay Area
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
More Weather
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News