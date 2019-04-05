San Francisco Giants

Golden Gate Ferry 'unable' to provide direct service to SF Giants home opener

By Alicia Luce
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden Gate Ferry is having issues getting people to Oracle Park for the San Francisco Giants home opener.

They say that due to "vessel availability" they can't provide direct ferry service to the park.



RELATED: San Francisco Giants fans celebrate in soggy start to Opening Day

Instead, you can ride the ferry to and from the San Francisco Ferry Building, and walk to the ballpark, or go underground and take Muni.

The Giants-Tampa Bay game is due to start on time at 1:35 p.m. despite a rainy morning.



Go here for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan franciscosan francisco giantsbaseballtravelpublic transportationtransportationferryoracletraffic
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS
Tatis Jr. homers to lead Padres to 5-1 win over Giants
Giants feeling at home in San Diego
Bochy makes final trip to San Diego as manager
Sandoval homers in 11th to lift Giants to 2-1 win vs Padres
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
A's hit 4 HRs in testy 5-4 win over Rangers
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
More TOP STORIES News