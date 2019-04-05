Golden Gate Ferry 'unable' to provide direct service to SF Giants home opener

ALERT: Due to vessel availability, Golden Gate Ferry is unable to provide direct ferry service to today's @SFGiants home opener at @OracleParkSF. Ride regular ferry service to/from the SF Ferry Bldg instead. It's a short walk to the ballpark. MORE INFO: https://t.co/dmAr8zBLpo pic.twitter.com/RuRX87t07A — Golden Gate Ferry (@GoldenGateFerry) April 5, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Golden Gate Ferry is having issues getting people to Oracle Park for the San Francisco Giants home opener.They say that due to "vessel availability" they can't provide direct ferry service to the park.Instead, you can ride the ferry to and from the San Francisco Ferry Building, and walk to the ballpark, or go underground and take Muni.The Giants-Tampa Bay game is due to start on time at 1:35 p.m. despite a rainy morning.