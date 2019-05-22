No heavy rain for 7 days in the Bay Area? It's possible!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The countdown is on! We're officially less than one month away from the first day of summer, and you may be wondering when the rain will finally be gone for good in the Bay Area.
ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says you can expect dry conditions and sunshine at least through Friday.
There's a slight chance of showers on Saturday and Sunday before it clears up for Memorial Day on Monday and Tuesday.
The good news is the wet weather forecasted for the weekend won't soak the Bay Area.
"There is no Storm Impact Scale in the 7-day forecast," said Nicco. "These showers are going to be very slight. They are not going to last very long and they are not going to hit many of us. So, most of your plans outside do not need to be rearranged."
The Memorial Day holiday usually kicks off the unofficial start of summer, but this year will be a bit cooler.
Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows Memorial Day will be sunny with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
