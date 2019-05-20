No more rain in the Bay Area starting Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- May will finally start to feel like May this week when the wet weather leaves the Bay Area.
ABC7 Meteorologist Mike Nicco's outlook shows rain Monday and Tuesday before it clears up for the rest of the week.
WEDNESDAY - No rain!
THURSDAY - No rain!
FRIDAY - No rain!
SATURDAY - No rain!
SUNDAY - No rain!
