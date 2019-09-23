Weather

North Bay braces for possible power outages due to wildfire risk

By
County officials in the North Bay are preparing for possible power outages this afternoon. PG&E officials say they may shut the power off to try and prevent fires from starting. They hope to make a decision by noon today.

"We are aware that PG&E is considering a public safety power shutoff later this evening and possibly tomorrow in areas of Napa County and are monitoring that situation to make sure we can provide our residents with correct updated information," said Molly Rattigan, the Deputy County Executive Officer in Napa County.

PG&E is also considering power outages in Sonoma and Lake counties.

RELATED: PG&E launches website to warn about preemptive shutoffs

PG&E officials say they know a power outage would be extreme but they say they would do it in the name of safety. The shut offs would likely start this afternoon.

Downtown Napa café owner Rick Molinari is hoping his customers' kindness will power him through if his business goes dark.

"There's no generator. We are lucky we have a lot of light. If we need to we can use the hot water in our tanks. Our customer base here is really positive," he said this morning as he waited to hear whether the power would be shut off. He has heard downtown will likely be spared but is still bracing for the possibility.

"They always come to the businesses to tell us what needs to be done, that it could happen, so we can adjust with our customers," he said.

RELATED: Hot, dry weather increases wildfire risk prompting PG&E power shutoff advisory

If your area could be impacted, it is important to stay in touch with your county officials.

"Napa County launched a website a few months ago- readynapacounty.org. That website is full of information about how to prepare for any kind of emergency including a public safety power shut off," Rattigan said.

She says the county is aware of those residents who need power for medical devices.

"We do maintain a list of those with medical devices who may be vulnerable during a public safety power shutoff and we will make contact with those individuals as needed," Rattigan said.

If you would like to be on that list, call Napa's EOC at 707-299-1501 and get more information at readynapacounty.org.
