North Bay copes with PG&E power shutdown

Check out this beautiful cave at Hans Fahden Winery in Calistoga. The lights are on- even though the power was shut off by PG&E. The owner has a generator to keep the place running. He says “can’t disappoint the tourists from Pennsylvania!” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6apTtk9qFd — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 25, 2019

The tasting room at the Hans Fahden winery in Calistoga will be open today thanks to this generator. PG&E shut off the power in the area because of the threat of wildfire. pic.twitter.com/DJTaHo184T — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 25, 2019

Pg&E crews are roaming the wine country - “looking for and watching the winds” - they tell me. Parts of Sonoma and Napa counties are without power- a preemptive move by PG&E to try and prevent wildfires from starting. pic.twitter.com/QWJSN8XJfr — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 25, 2019

The power is now out for portions of Sonoma and Napa County. We are checking out Calistoga. The downtown is fine- Lincoln Avenue has lights on. A little further north on Highway 128 at Petrified Forest Road the lights are out- the Arco gas station is dark. — Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) September 25, 2019

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- Parts of Calistoga were in the dark this morning as part of PG&E's power shutoff, causing people to adjust their morning routines and costing businesses money.Jacob Busieney of Santa Rosa was trying to get coffee from the convenience store on the corner of Highway 128 and Petrified Forest Road, but it was closed. The store did not have power."This one is a bit of a surprise. I wasn't expecting Calistoga to lose power and I am trying to go to work," he said. "I was just trying to get coffee!"The city's main street of Lincoln Avenue did not lose power and was busy helping people who did."We have an increase in business. There's been a number of people taking coffee home and people coming in who haven't got power where they are staying," said Clive Richardson, owner of Calistoga Roastery.He was grateful to still have power. His business does not have a generator."No generator. Unfortunately we don't own the building so to put a generator in is a little bit costly," he said.Lyall Fahden at Hans Fahden winery did have a generator powering his tasting room today. He bought a used one on Craigs List. But it isn't strong enough to power his production room and he can't afford a larger one."People come to work and they can't work. They have to go home and (suffer a ) loss of wages," Fahden said.PG&E crews roamed throughout the area and monitored the wind. Officials kept the power off all morning because of the threat of wildfires."We are in the fire zone and PG&E is doing the right thing. But it is hard on business, there's no question," Fahden said.His generator will ensure that his caves will still be lit, his event center still open. He has three weddings scheduled for this weekend. His tasting room is still open today."We have a lot of tours come through here. Can't disappoint the people of Pennsylvania!", he said with a smile.The outage impacted 708 customers near Calistoga, Napa and the Northern end of Lake Berryessa. In Sonoma County, 711 customers near Santa Rosa along Porter Creek Road lost power.