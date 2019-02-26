STORM

North Bay in bulls-eye for atmospheric river; 5 inches of rain possible

The North Bay could get the brunt of our latest winter storm and many are getting ready for the deluge. (KGO-TV)

Cornell Barnard
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) --
The North Bay could get the brunt of our latest winter storm and many are getting ready for the deluge.

It was a white knuckle drive for many motorists through pounding rain in Santa Rosa on Monday night.

Sienna Singh from Rohnert Park is preparing herself for another atmospheric river which could bring up to five inches of rain to the North Bay.

"I'm definitely getting my tires checked out because it could cause an accident and all this wind," said Sienna Singh.

Rainwater was gushing off a three-story parking garage in Santa Rosa. Parts of the second floor were flooded.

Storm runoff was overtaking Highway 1 in Valley Ford located in western Sonoma County. Cars were still making it through.

Brian Flores lives near the Russian River in Guerneville.

"It usually floods at 39 feet, It's getting there. We may start moving stuff around," said Brian Flores.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department is prepared for possible flooding and mudslides, especially in burn scar areas from the Tubbs Fire. The ground is fully saturated.

They urge residents to be prepared and on alert.

"Definitely report anything, if something doesn't look right, moving earth or downed trees, report it to 911," said Santa Rosa assistant fire marshal Paul Lowenthal.

Lowenthal urges the public to be prepared for power outages by charging your cell phone.

The city has its emergency operations center ready to go if necessary to react to storm damage.

