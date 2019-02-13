North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads

Santa Rosa has closed the Prince Memorial Greenway due to flooding of the walking path between Santa Rosa Ave and Pierson Street. This is Santa Rosa Creek. Rising fast. Concerns for downstream. #abc7now #santaRosa #sonoma pic.twitter.com/fOrpUJSwBl — Wayne Freedman (@WayneFreedman) February 13, 2019

What could be more peaceful and reassuring than delicate drops falling on a lake?How about when it isn't a lake, but Valley Ford Road west of Petaluma?"There is a lot of rain," said Judy Wallick as she sat in her pick-up, truck."Have you seen people try to go through it?" we asked."No."So we stuck around, and of course someone tried it.A Ford F-250 with wheels big enough for a 747 splashed through the deep, quarter-mile gauntlet.By the middle, it looked and sounded like a boat. Somehow, that driver made it across, passing the half-submerged carcass of another vehicle at the halfway mark.Flooded or not, we found no easy driving today. Highway 101 through Sonoma County felt like a game of Russian Roulette on wheels, with slightly better odds.This caused the longest disruption. A eucalyptus tree that fell across both northbound lanes near East Washington Blvd. Nobody got hurt, but it scared quite a few people.