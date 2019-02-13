STORM

North Bay Rain: A rough day on the roads

EMBED </>More Videos

Bay Area roads are flooding with rainwater, creating mini lakes that cars keep attempting to drive through, despite dire warnings. (KGO-TV)

By
SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) --
What could be more peaceful and reassuring than delicate drops falling on a lake?

How about when it isn't a lake, but Valley Ford Road west of Petaluma?

RELATED: 'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads

"There is a lot of rain," said Judy Wallick as she sat in her pick-up, truck.

"Have you seen people try to go through it?" we asked.

"No."



So we stuck around, and of course someone tried it.

A Ford F-250 with wheels big enough for a 747 splashed through the deep, quarter-mile gauntlet.

By the middle, it looked and sounded like a boat. Somehow, that driver made it across, passing the half-submerged carcass of another vehicle at the halfway mark.

RELATED: Storm brings heavy rain, headaches to East Bay cities

Flooded or not, we found no easy driving today. Highway 101 through Sonoma County felt like a game of Russian Roulette on wheels, with slightly better odds.

This caused the longest disruption. A eucalyptus tree that fell across both northbound lanes near East Washington Blvd. Nobody got hurt, but it scared quite a few people.


See more stories, video, and pictures about weather.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormfloodingrainwindwinter stormwinter weathersonoma countySanta RosaPetaluma
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
Storm brings heavy rain, headaches to East Bay cities
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Storm triggers flight cancellations, 3 hour delays at SFO
Storm downs trees, causes mudslides in South Bay
More storm
WEATHER
Storm topples trees, causes mudslides on the Peninsula
Storm brings heavy rain, headaches to East Bay cities
Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
More Weather
Top Stories
'Turn around, don't drown': Water a hazard on Bay Area roads
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Building a Better Bay Area: BART Week
Accuweather Forecast: Storm continues overnight into Thursday
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Bank of America issues big refund to Bay Area man after thief takes over account
Driver taken into custody after vehicle crashes into San Jose home
Good Samaritans help stranded school bus in Petaluma floodwaters
Show More
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
VIDEO: Car stuck in sinkhole in Castro Valley
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Judge finds Manafort lied to investigators in Russia probe
NYPD detective killed by friendly fire during robbery
More News