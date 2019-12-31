New Year's Eve Forecast: Cloudy skies may impact fireworks shows in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Heading into the city tonight to see the fireworks?
At 8 p.m. in San Francisco will be about 52 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures near the water will hover near 50 degrees through early 2020 thanks to extra cloud cover.
Our Inland Valleys will be cooler, about 45 degrees at 8 p.m. with temps slipping to near 40 degrees overnight.
Bayside communities will also be around 50 degrees at 8 p.m. with only a few degrees of cooling towards dawn.
Happy New Year!
