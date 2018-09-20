Oakland-based search and rescue team returns after missions during Florence

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=4284383" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Animation from the National Weather Service shows Hurricane Florence's life-span from its beginnings as a tropical wave off the coast of Africa to its trek up the East Coast.

Florence continues to wreak havoc on the Southeast, bringing with it the threat of catastrophic flooding as the slow-moving cyclone travels inland.

A Bay Area-based team of firefighters and other trained experts spent a week conducting specialized rescues in the wake of Hurricane Florence.Many members of the team -- known as the Urban Search and Rescue California Task Force 4, sponsored by the Oakland Fire Department -- were back in California on Thursday night.The National Weather Service said the record rainfall from Florence was a 1,000-year event. The video captured by Task Force 4 shows the flood levels. Firefighters narrate the video as they patrol the area in a boat: "Pretty flooded out here. Post Office under water. Fire Department underwater."Task Force 4 was one of 28 teams to answer FEMA's call for help in the Carolinas."We have very specialized, very technical training that allows us to go do things that other people aren't able to do, so for us that brings great satisfaction," said Battalion Chief Robert Lipp of the Oakland Fire Department.Half the team flew home Thursday after being deployed on Sept. 11. They checked back in at the firehouse, then got cleared medically. Health hazards lurk in contaminated flood waters.Lt. James Troy knows, having responded to New Orleans, Houston and now North Carolina."It doesn't matter if it's a flood, an earthquake, a tornado, even the wildfires, it's all kind of the same core of what we do. It's just a matter of which tool box we bring with us," Troy said.A caravan of large equipment and 18 firefighters are on their way back. They're currently in Knoxville, Tennessee. The rest of the crew is expected to arrive Monday. They'll get 48 hours to rest."Just know where your bag is. Keep it ready," Troy advised. Hurricane season is only halfway over.