Officials advising people to avoid part of San Francisco's Embarcadero due to flooding

High tides caused flooding on the Embarcadero Saturday forcing officials to ask people to avoid part of the area.The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted for people to avoid the part between Howard Street and Mission Street. They also said that Pier14 has been closed.Officials say Gate G is currently open.