WEATHER

Officials advising people to avoid part of San Francisco's Embarcadero due to flooding

High tides cause flooding on the Embarcadero in San Francisco. Jan. 5, 2019. (@iam_theanchor/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) --
High tides caused flooding on the Embarcadero Saturday forcing officials to ask people to avoid part of the area.


The San Francisco Department of Emergency Management tweeted for people to avoid the part between Howard Street and Mission Street. They also said that Pier14 has been closed.

Officials say Gate G is currently open.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherbay areafloodingoceanswatersan francisco baySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WEATHER
Accuweather Forecast: Rainy, windy day with possible thunderstorm
SF utility workers prepare for incoming rain
Timeline of back-to-back Bay Area storms
Bay Area to get soaked by series of storms
More Weather
Top Stories
Girl rescued after posting photos of dead father to Facebook
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
A final goodbye to Police Corporal Ronil Singh
Students affected by Camp Fire heading back to school, coach receives surprise from 49ers
One dead after officer-involved shooting at Santa Clara gas station
Visitors cleaning up Yosemite amid shutdown
Terminally ill NC man with days to live renews vows to wife
Talks to resume after Trump says shutdown could last 'years'
Show More
Hollywood kicks off 2019 awards season in Palm Springs
3 dead, 4 injured in shooting at SoCal bowling alley
Bay Area man tracks stolen laptop for 2 years, 7,000 miles
Deputies arrested for incident where 2 women drowned in their van during Florence
College Football Playoff fans kick off festivities early in San Jose
More News