Officials hope to lift evacuation orders for Guerneville today

VIDEO: Difference in water levels along Russian River in Guerneville from start of flooding to day after
The Russian River continues to recede after reaching 46 feet on Wednesday night. There are 30 teams of damage inspectors that plan to go to the flooded communities after the water level drops below flood stage of 32 feet. Officials expect that to happen this afternoon, then residents will be allowed to return.
There are no reports of deaths or injuries from the flooding.
The water is receding but there are still buildings like this business in Guerneville that you can’t get into because of water pic.twitter.com/PartndcQb4— Amy Hollyfield (@amyhollyfield) March 1, 2019
Damage asssessment, health and PG&E teams to survey damage this morning. We’ll advise residents as soon as it’s declared safe. Be patient please.— Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 1, 2019