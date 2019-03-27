Weather

One more day of rain in Bay Area before weekend sunshine

Get ready for one more day of wet weather before the Bay Area dries out for the weekend.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Get ready for one more day of wet weather before the Bay Area dries out for the weekend.

"I'm hearing you about the rain! We have one more day and then I promise you some sunshine and some warmer spring-like temperatures as we head from Friday, Saturday into Sunday," said ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco.

On Thursday, the Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale.

"That's our last chance of showers," said Nicco. "Even a scattered thunderstorm is possible with some brief downpours and the possibility of small hail."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast shows it won't rain all Thursday.

"In fact, it could be one of those events where the sun shines down and we could see some rainbows also," said Nicco. "Friday we get rid of the rain and by Saturday and Sunday -- you'll see temperatures in the 70s."

