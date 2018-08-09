WEATHER

Perseid Meteor Shower: How to watch one of the best meteor showers of the year this weekend

The Perseids, which could see 50-70 meteors per hour, peak this weekend. Here's what you need to know to watch. (Shutterstock)

The Perseids, one of the best meteor showers of the year, will peak this weekend, and depending where you are the viewing conditions could be great.

Here's what you need to know:

What are the Perseids?

The Perseids are dust and debris from the Comet Swift-Tuttle, AccuWeather explains.

This year, the Perseids will peak at 50-70 meteors per hour.

When are the Perseids in 2018?

The Perseid Meteor Shower will peak on the nights of Aug. 11-12 and Aug. 12-13. The best time to view is after midnight each night.

How do I watch the Perseids?

The Perseids can be seen with the naked eye. At optimal viewing time (around 1:30 a.m.), the radiant point is northeast.

Here are a few of AccuWeather's tips for watching:

Find an area with low light pollution.
Lay on your back and watch the whole sky, not just the radiant point.
Avoid looking at your phone and other light sources.

What are the viewing conditions this year?

Depending on where you're watching from, viewing conditions could be excellent. Unlike last year, the moonlight won't be an issue, as the new moon falls on August 11.

The cloud cover may impact visibility in some areas, and AccuWeather warns that wildfire smoke may also play a part.

