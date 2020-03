BREAKING: Magnitude 5.2 earthquake just struck off the Northern California coast near Petrolia. pic.twitter.com/8fPdztFpPm — Drew Tuma (@DrewTumaABC7) March 18, 2020

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- A large earthquake struck off the coast of Petrolia, a community in Humboldt County, in Northern California USGS reports.The quake struck at 3:08 p.m. with a 5.2 magnitude.There is no tsunami threat at this time.