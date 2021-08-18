PG&E begins restoring power to Bay Area counties after planned shutoff

RELATED: Caldor Fire explodes in size destroying several structures, prompting evacuations
The power shutoffs, which PG&E calls Public Safety Power Shutoffs and are an attempt to prevent the utility's equipment from sparking wildfires during dry and windy weather conditions, affected thousands of customers in the North Bay counties of Napa, Sonoma and Solano.
Small portions of Contra Costa and Alameda counties were initially part of the planned shutoffs but were removed from the scope of the operation before the shutoffs began, according to PG&E.
The utility says it expects to restore power by Thursday afternoon to the remaining customers dealing with the outages.
Crews on the ground and via helicopter are inspecting thousands of transmission and distribution lines and will make repairs as necessary before restoring power and notifying customers.
More information about this week's power shutoff can be found here.
