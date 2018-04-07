SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --PG&E crews have restored power to 10,800 customers in San Francisco's Tenderloin and Nob Hill neighborhoods.
The power went out in those areas around 12:40 a.m. Saturday. PG&E said by 4:30 a.m. all power had been restored.
PG&E said an underground equipment failure was the cause of the outage. Crews have not said if the outage was weather related.
Another outage impacted dozens of residents in San Francisco's Marina District. The cause of that outage has not been released.
