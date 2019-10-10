PG&E Outages: 'If you still have power, you will not lose power'

LIST: Counties, cities affected by PG&E power outage in Bay Area, rest of California
#PSPS: Early this morning, PG&E turned off power for safety to counties in phase two (approx. 234k customers). That phase is complete. If you still have power IN THESE COUNTIES (see graphic) you will not lose power due to a PSPS https://t.co/9BBCQQRKqD pic.twitter.com/A5eDsNcU7f— PG&E (@PGE4Me) October 10, 2019
"Early this morning, PG&E turned off power for safety to counties in phase two -- approx. 234K customers. That phase is complete. If you still have power IN THESE COUNTIES you will not lose power due to a PSPS," tweeted PG&E.
Those counties include Alameda, Alpine, Contra Costa, Mariposa, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne.
If you are among the nearly 800,000 customers across California who lost power during the shutdown, no official word yet on when the lights will come back on.
Crews could begin restoring power as early as Thursday when the weather improves. But, that does not mean you'll get the lights back on.
The utility says re-energizing power lines is a tricky process that takes time.
The city of San Jose says thousands of homes, businesses and busy intersections are still in the dark.
"Even once PG&E gives the all clear, the process to turn the power back on could take a while," said San Jose City Manager Dave Sykes.
"PG&E expects that the weather to subside around midday Thursday in the Sierra Foothills and the Bay Area/Santa Cruz. Weather conditions in the Kern/Bakersfield area are forecasted to improve into midday Friday," said PG&E in a statement.
