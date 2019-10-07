PG&E issues power shutoff watch for most of Bay Area on Wednesday, Thursday

Prepare to lose power Wednesday-Thursday.

PG&E is warning it may turn off power across parts of 30 counties in California, including most of the Bay Area, on Wednesday and Thursday because of a Fire Weather Watch.Portions of counties that may be impacted include: Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Butte, Calaveras, Colusa, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Glenn, Lake, Mariposa, Mendocino, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Shasta, Sierra, Solano, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama, Tuolumne, Yolo and Yuba.PG&E also announced Monday that they plan to begin public safety power shutoffs in Napa County beginning early Wednesday morning that may extend five days or longer.Residents around the Bay Area are nervous about the power shutoffs. Joe Molsberry is worried about the items that need to be kept cold in his family-owned store. He worries that they will turn into uninsured losses."If the power shuts down it could kill a company like this."We're hearing similar stories from the 30 counties where PG&E is contemplating another Public Power Safety Shutoff (or PSPS), to prevent high winds from downing power lines and sparking wildfires."I have colleagues in Mono County who say, 'PSPS? I am PS'D off,'" said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore.After the firestorm two years ago, Gore and others vowed to make this region more responsive and resilient, but power public safety power shutoffs were a wrinkle that didn't exist, then. They pose their own sets of problems.Now, the county has established a policy of declaring a disaster at the mere threat. Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors will send a notice to Governor Newsom about it."I'm not against cutting power in an emergency," said Gore. "But you cannot mitigate one disaster while creating another, and not take responsibility for it. If you are a public utility, you need to act in the sphere of public accountability."Christopher Godley runs emergency management for Sonoma County and echoes those sentiments."We're going to lose cell phone towers potentially. And if a fire starts while we are de-energized, it will limit our ability to respond."PG&E, however, says it has no choice."We understand the inconvenience to our customers but this is a severe weather event with critical fire risk," said Deanna Contreras, who speaks for the company in the North Bay.The main period of weather risk is early Wednesday morning through Thursday midday. The dry, windy weather pattern is expected to reach from the northern portions of PG&E's service territory and down through the Sacramento Valley before spreading into the central areas of the state including most of the Bay Area.PG&E said they will continue to monitor weather conditions and provide updates to customers.