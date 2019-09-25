Weather

PG&E to shutoff power to 48,000 customers in Northern California

PG&E has issued a power shutoff for several counties in the Northern California.

PG&E confirmed plans to shut off power to about 48,200 customers as early as 2:30 AM on Wednesday.



The areas impacted are the westside of the City of Calistoga to the Napa County line, north of Lake Berryessa, also towns in Butte County, Nevada County, Placer County, Plumas County, Sonoma County, and Yuba County.

Officials said customers affected by this shutoff should be notified directly by PG&E.



Go here to see a map of the area's affected.

PG&E launches website to warn about preemptive shutoffs

The power shutoff is in response to high fire danger in the area caused by weather.

Three North Bay cities have opened cooling centers because of the hot temperatures-- and they'll be open again Wednesday in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Windsor.

The Bay Area is under a red flag warning that has been extended through Wednesday and officials are asking people to be careful and help prevent any potential fires.
