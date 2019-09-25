PG&E to shutoff power to 48,000 customers in Northern California

PG&E confirmed plans to shut off power to about 48,200 customers as early as 2:30 AM on Wednesday.
#PSPS alert for portions of Butte, Napa, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sonoma, & Yuba counties: For safety, we will begin proactively turning off power to about 48,200 customers as early as 2:30AM, Weds. Windy weather conditions may last until 12PM, Weds. https://t.co/2CZX1Npn6t pic.twitter.com/jT8LfVGF6r— PG&E (@PGE4Me) September 25, 2019
The areas impacted are the westside of the City of Calistoga to the Napa County line, north of Lake Berryessa, also towns in Butte County, Nevada County, Placer County, Plumas County, Sonoma County, and Yuba County.
Officials said customers affected by this shutoff should be notified directly by PG&E.
This looks like the #PSPS power shutoff area for Wednesday morning in Sonoma County... from PG&E website pic.twitter.com/bPh6gAUO2V— Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) September 25, 2019
Go here to see a map of the area's affected.
The power shutoff is in response to high fire danger in the area caused by weather.
Three North Bay cities have opened cooling centers because of the hot temperatures-- and they'll be open again Wednesday in Santa Rosa, Petaluma, and Windsor.
The Bay Area is under a red flag warning that has been extended through Wednesday and officials are asking people to be careful and help prevent any potential fires.