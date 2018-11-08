PG&E

PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay

A PG&E power pole is pictured in the North Bay in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
PG&E says it won't shut off power to several North Bay communities, as weather conditions did not warrant the safety measure.

RELATED: PG&E won't pay claims for losses suffered by Calistoga businesses during power cuts

On Tuesday, PG&E notified about 70,000 customers in parts of Northern California that they may shut off power due to extreme fire danger conditions.

PG&E is now working to notify customers that the shutdown has been cancelled.

It was part of their new PSPS program, or Public Safety Power Shutdown.

The Red Flag Warning is still in effect in the Bay Area.
