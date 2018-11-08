PG&E will not proceed with power shutoff planned for North Bay

PG&E says it won't shut off power to several North Bay communities, as weather conditions did not warrant the safety measure.On Tuesday, PG&E notified about 70,000 customers in parts of Northern California that they may shut off power due to extreme fire danger conditions.PG&E is now working to notify customers that the shutdown has been cancelled.It was part of their new PSPS program, or Public Safety Power Shutdown.The Red Flag Warning is still in effect in the Bay Area.