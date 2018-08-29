Weather

Photos: Hurricane Katrina made landfall near New Orleans Aug. 29, 2005

August 29 marks the anniversary of the day Hurricane Katrina made landfall in Waveland, Mississippi, not far from New Orleans.

The powerful hurricane hit Louisiana on Aug. 29, 2005. It forced a storm surge that breached a system of levees built to protect New Orleans.

The storm would go on to cause significant damage to the Gulf Coast from Texas to central Florida. It would ravage New Orleans while displacing countless residents.

The 13th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina came just days after Hurricane Harvey became the strongest storm to hit Texas in decades, leaving behind historic flooding in Houston. See photos of the 2005 storm in the gallery above.
