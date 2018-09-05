WEATHER

Tropical Storm Gordon photos: Storm makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A child died when a tree fell onto a mobile home in Florida late Tuesday as Gordon made landfall. (WKRG)</span></div>
Tropical Storm Gordon made landfall overnight Tuesday just west of the Alabama-Mississippi border. The cyclone brought heavy rain but never quite strengthened to a hurricane.

The storm turned deadly as it came ashore, killing a child in Pensacola, Florida when a tree fell on a mobile home. No other deaths or injuries have been reported.

See photos of the storm and the impact so far in the gallery above.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical stormu.s. & worldphotos
WEATHER
AccuWeather app for San Francisco, San Jose, Oakland
Gordon strengthens, expected to hit Gulf as hurricane
Spare the Air Alert not in effect today
AccuWeather Forecast: Seasonal September weather
More Weather
Top Stories
Reports: Palo Alto plane crash survivors are mother and daughter, pilot killed
SoCal couple arrested for allegedly carjacking Uber in Sausalito, parking it in SF
Bay Area Army veteran who encouraged Kap to take a knee addresses new Nike ad
Tropical Storm Gordon makes landfall in Mississippi; 1 death reported from storm
Timeline of Kaepernick's push for social justice
Sweet-tooths rejoice! Candytopia experience arrives in San Francisco
Mystery Writers Conference to help wordsmiths network in Corte Madera
THIS IS CANDYTOPIA: A sugar-coated dreamscape hidden in San Francisco
Show More
Trump SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh in hot water after hearing
Vet who suggested Kaepernick kneel reacts to Nike deal
Fraternity group votes to ban hard alcohol at houses
SFPD deterrent to recent Apple thefts
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
More News