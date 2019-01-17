Post-storm cleanup efforts underway in the South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --Cleanup efforts continued throughout the day following the powerful "atmospheric river" storm that hit the Bay Area Wednesday.
ABC7's Chris Nguyen traveled throughout the South Bay and has more on what city and utility crews have been doing to get local roads and neighborhoods back to normal.
Yikes. Do you remember the #Saratoga homeowner who spoke with my colleague @AmandaABC7 last night, as her home was on the verge of flooding? Crews are back here today pumping out nearly two feet of water that’s currently underneath the home. #BayAreaWX #SouthBay #ABC7Now pic.twitter.com/rskim3DLzK— Chris Nguyen (@ChrisNguyenABC7) January 17, 2019