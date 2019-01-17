STORM

Post-storm cleanup efforts underway in the South Bay

EMBED </>More Videos

Cleanup efforts continued throughout the day following the powerful 'atmospheric river' storm that hit the Bay Area Wednesday. (KGO-TV)

By
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) --
Cleanup efforts continued throughout the day following the powerful "atmospheric river" storm that hit the Bay Area Wednesday.

ABC7's Chris Nguyen traveled throughout the South Bay and has more on what city and utility crews have been doing to get local roads and neighborhoods back to normal.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherstormstorm damagerainfloodingwindwind damageSan Jose
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
STORM
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Small victories after the rain in Sonoma County
More storm
WEATHER
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Small victories after the rain in Sonoma County
More Weather
Top Stories
Judge tentatively finds uninsulated PG&E power lines sparked 2017-2018 wildfires
Housing just for teachers to keep them in the Bay Area
What you need to know about Bay Area Women's March 2019
Police identify homeless man killed by falling tree branch in Oakland
Best day to travel to Lake Tahoe over MLK weekend?
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
South Bay reservoir levels rise significantly after storms
Show More
LATEST NUMBERS: Bay Area storm prompts power outages
DMV mistake 'junks' expensive car
Winds topple massive Ginkgo tree in Larkspur
Sierra snowpack at 103 percent of average for state for 1st time this season
Ex-NFL player tackles peeping Tom outside daughter's bedroom window
More News