Power back on in Sonoma, Napa County after shut off to prevent wildfires

CALISTOGA, Calif. (KGO) -- In Western Calistoga, PG&E did turn the power off Wednesday morning, as it warned it would in a move to prevent power lines from sparking wildfires.The power has been fully restored to both Napa County and Sonoma County as of Wednesday evening.Many stocked up with generators to keep power flowing through houses and businesses."I hook it to the main panel, gives me the fridge, the TV, all I need for the entire day," said Bernardo Cruz.Cruz would be the exception, not the norm, as evidenced by tales of woe in the Arco station at Foothill Road and Cedar Street."I'm out of gas," said one man."The panel on the pump is blank!" noted another."This isn't a gas station, anymore," complained Bill Glynn. "It's a place where they store it!""How widespread is this power outage?" asked Joseph Mailander.The answer? Widespread enough to inconvenience 1,400 people in Western Calistoga and eastern Sonoma County. PG&E spared downtown Calistoga from the blackout. Last time, in October, businesses suffered."We dodged a bullet," said Calistoga Mayor Chris Canning. "It's a vast improvement from last time, but there is still room to get better."But if you were in it, you were in it."Nothing is on right now," lamented Nicole Stenger as she wandered through her darkened home. She remembers the exact moment, this morning when the outage started. "About 3 o'clock it all went black.""How do you know?""Because you could hear everything shut down?"And all to prevent winds from causing power lines to arc, starting wildfires.