Power Shutoffs: PG&E blames early outages in Sonoma County on high wind event

Here's a county-by-county breakdown of how many Bay Area customers are expected to lose power:



Alameda County: 16,329 customers, 795 Medical Baseline customers



Contra Costa County: 17,966 customers, 883 Medical Baseline customers



Lake County: 21,621 customers, 1,572 Medical Baseline customers



Marin County: 13,809 customers, 443 Medical Baseline customers



Napa County: 11,026 customers, 393 Medical Baseline customers



San Mateo County: 3,671 customers, 93 Medical Baseline customers



Santa Clara County: 4,182 customers, 205 Medical Baseline customers



Santa Cruz County: 13,872 customers, 955 Medical Baseline customers



Solano County: 1,597 customers, 96 Medical Baseline customers



Sonoma County: 23,464 customers, 1,164 Medical Baseline customers



EMBED >More News Videos A Wind Advisory is in effect until Monday morning with projected gusty winds and low humidity. Thus, a Red Flag Warning has been issued through Tuesday for higher elevations and through Monday morning for the coast and lower elevations.

EMBED >More News Videos In Contra Costa County, over 17,000 residents have been without power since 8 p.m. Here's how fire crews are prepping for the strong wind event.

Peak period of concern will roughly be from 6 pm Sunday night through about 7-10 am Monday when winds will be strongest. pic.twitter.com/VjDmkGfiTv — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 25, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands are in the dark Sunday night due to PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs. It's likely to stay that way until late Tuesday when the wind event, dubbed the "strongest winds of the season" is over.PG&E officials say due to high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has notified 361,000 customers in 36 counties of a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) expected to start Sunday and last until Tuesday.At one point Sunday night, more than 24,000 Sonoma County customers were without power. 1,400 of those customers lost power due to weather, most of which has been high winds. In Contra Costa County, 17,000 customers lost power at 8 p.m.PG&E's meteorologist Scott Strenfel says the wind event is forecasting gusts from 40 to 70 mph and "the risk of catastrophic fires is extremely high." It's bringing back memories of how some of the worst fires in our state began."These will be equivalent, if not stronger than the Tubbs Fire of 2017 and the Kincade of 2019," said Paul Lowenthal, Assistant Fire Marshal of Santa Rosa Fire Department.He said they're trying to get the message out to the community that this one will be from everything they can tell -- much different from what the area has experienced this far.Restaurant owners at TIPS Roadside in Kenwood are angry for what happened mid-afternoon Sunday."At 3 o'clock boom power went out an hour before it was supposed to and it was really disappointing cause we needed that time to get everything on ice," says TIPS Roadside owner Andrew Pryfogle.His wife Susie says, "I don't know if they saw wind coming early and that's why they chose to shut down early but it was just frustrating."Now there are dirty dishes sitting in the dark because when that power went out so did any use of their well water. Those from PG&E say that of the more than 24-,000 outages in Sonoma County Sunday night, around 1,400 of them are due to weather. They say it's likely those high winds that caused an early outage at TIPS Roadside The Pryfogle's are now just hoping that they don't lose what is on ice in their freezer. They lost more than $15,000 worth of food a few weeks ago.In Sonoma many residents have generators and are using them to power their refrigerators. That being said, many here are growing frustrated over another shutoff."It's just getting awful, tiring going through this I've lived here all my life and haven't seen anything like this in the last three years since 2017," says Bill Parisi of Sonoma.In Moraga, college student Jennifer Rinefort got a notification before the PSPS.Do you have a plan?Yes. I just booked a flight back home tomorrow just because for school like I need wifi.PG&E says the PSPS is likely to last 2 days but this college student is not taking any chances and leaving the area.Many just hoping that times get better. Parisi said, "You know everything is so much harder right now because of COVID and fires and power outages and everyone is saying I can't wait until 2020 is over and hopefully '21 will be much better."Contra Costa County Fire Protection District is staging its crews in fire prone areas."With the first that have already occurred this summer this is one of the most dangerous times of the year," said Tracie Dutter, Captain Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.Air resources are with Con air 1 and 2. These helicopters are equipped with a medical response team and a fire bucket to create a line of defense ahead of the ground crews."We call it dipping. We dip into the water and fill the bucket and fly over the fire and drop the water," said Contra Costa Fire Captain and flight paramedic, Jason Dosh.Both crew members have to agree that it's safe to fly. They're projecting 20 - 30 miles an hour winds this weekend. If that's the case they have the green light to fly.For now this pilot and firefighter duo are monitoring the weather conditions as they gear up for deployment in the morning in case of fires."You can see right now it's very high winds offshore but on shore we are doing ok. There is a little bit of high wind coming down through Redding into Sacramento" said Chris Beasley, Coco Fire Protection District Pilot.The "peak" period of concern will be from 6 p.m. Sunday through 7 to 10 a.m. on Monday and a second round of winds is expected on Monday night to Tuesday morning, PG&E Meteorologist Scott Strenfel says.A Red Flag Warning takes effect in the North Bay mountains, East Bay hills at 11 a.m. Sunday, lasting through 5 p.m. on Tuesday because of the extreme fire conditions. Warning for the coastal regions, Santa Cruz Mountains and lower valleys begin at 8 p.m. Sunday night through 11 a.m. Monday morning."Dangerously dry conditions make for easier fire starts and increase potential for rapid spread of fire," the National Weather Service said in a tweet Saturday. A Wind Advisory also takes effect at 4 p.m. Sunday through 11 a.m. Monday. Affected areas include essentially all of the Bay Area, according to the NWS.PG&E officials say 110 community resource centers will be open across the state during the event. They will be open starting on Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will close at 10 p.m.The power outage may impact schools in the East and North Bay. Several Oakland schools are keeping an eye on PG&E's forecast. Oakland Unified says the following schools could be impacted by the utility's shutoffs: Chabot Elementary, Community Day, Grass Valley Elementary, Hillcrest K-8, Joaquin Miller Elementary, King Estates - including Rudsdale Continuation and Sojourner Truth, Laurel Elementary, and Laurel CDC, Montclair Elementary, Montera Middle School, Redwood Heights Elementary, Skyline High School and Thornhill Elementary.ABC7 News reached out to OUSD for any updates but have not heard back. The district says if the power does go out at the homes of these students, they can do their work offline and report it back to their teacher the first chance they get.In Sonoma County, Kenwood School District will be closed on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the PSPS and more updates on school closures can be found here. Reenergization is expected on Monday to Tuesday night, with safety permitting, PG&E officials said in a briefing on Sunday night.