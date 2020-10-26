Power Shutoffs: Some Bay Area residents say they feel more 'prepared' for PG&E's PSPS outages

BAY AREA OUTAGES: County-by-county breakdown of how many expected to lose power
PG&E officials say because of the high winds, extremely low humidity, dry vegetation and severe drought, the utility company has knocked out power to 361,000 customers in 36 counties. PG&E says nearly 106,000 customers in the Bay Area have been impacted.
Overnight, gusts reached 89 mph in Middletown, 82 mph on Mount Saint Helena, 62 mph on Mount Diablo, 58 mph at Oakland International Airport, 57 mph at the Pittsburg Marina, according to the National Weather Service.
North Bay
Some North Bay residents have been without power since Sunday evening, but some in Mill Valley say they feel more prepared this year than they did last year.
In downtown Mill Valley, a generator turned on at Equator Coffee as baristas worked in the dark during the morning rush.
Mill Valley Market lost power at 7:30 p.m. Sunday evening but generators kicked in right away. "We'll definitely sell out of ice today. We sold almost all of it -- we have some frozen gallons of water we're selling that as well," said co-owner Ryan Canepa.
A power strip is set up outside the store for anyone that that needs a charge. "I think people are more prepared. And then also they're saying it's only going to be a day, so last time it was five days, so it was a lot harder for everybody," Canepa said.
By Monday afternoon, PG&E reported all clears in portions of downtown Guernville, Forestville, and Fort Ross.
"We got floods, we got fires. We got them all and the Good Lord expects us to deal with them," said Shelly Allen of Guerneville. "What's next? A quake?"
Loren and Kate Moore have lived in the area for 37 years. They avoided going to Sunday's farmers market so they wouldn't stock up on food they might lose. "We've gone through this once and then going through it again it's like we've got experience with this," Loren Moore said. "We kind of know what to do, we're probably not going to lose a whole refrigerator worth of food like we did last time," Kate Moore said.
They said PG&E called them twice to alert them their power would be shut off for a day. But it's still a challenge for others. "Our daughter who teaches is supposed to be doing zoom classes but she can't because the kids- the students don't have power," Kate Moore said.
Kate Moore said she feels these PSPS are necessary. "Since 2017, fire danger has gone so high and the season is so long and it seems necessary to take precautions," Kate Moore said.
In Sonoma County, Kenwood School District will be closed on Monday, Oct. 26 due to the PSPS and more updates on school closures can be found here.
East Bay
In the East Bay, tree trimmers have been working non-stop responding to an uptick of emergency calls.
After their frightening 3 a.m. experience, the sound of a chainsaw trimming their trees is a relief.
"It was just swaying like that like a palm tree in the wind," said Oakland resident, David Mendivil.
"When I got up I heard cracking, loud cracking and then boom," said Oakland Resident, Sandra Gallegos.
David Mendivil and Sandra Gallegos don't know each other but Mother Nature chose them and their trees to show off its power.
"It was about 4 -50 miles an hour winds. Maybe more to do this. This was as 50 foot palm tree," said Gallegos.
David and his wife Kyra awoke to their 60 foot tall tree uprooted and leaning over.
"Saw the roots coming out of the ground and it turned out I was right to be paranoid," said Mendivil.
Julian Cabrera Ramirez, owner of "Julian Tree Care Incorporated" responded to the Mendivil's call and says their tree could've been "3 minutes, an hour or a day" from falling.
"The tree was dangerous it was a ticking bomb. It was ready to head over four apartments in the back of the house. That's why we put in the first priority for tree removal," said Ramirez.
Julian Tree Care Inc. has four crews responding to emergency trimming calls across the Bay Area.
"Today we've been swamped due to the winds from last night. Power outages and people really afraid. There you go you are getting another call. Yes it's from the office somebody is on the line waiting for us to help them," said Ramirez.
Their map shows an uptick of three times the number of calls than anticipated.
"All over from Livermore, down to Concord, down to Berkeley, down to Richmond. We have three calls waiting," said Ramirez.
His message to anyone with trees, "Please have your trees inspected and looked at by an arborist" before it's too late.
In Alameda County, crews put out a wildfire along eastbound I-580 in Castro Valley right before Eden Canyon. The Alameda County Fire Department says heavy brush caught fire around 12:45 a.m.
Winds overnight hit the East Bay city of San Leandro hard, with 14th street littered with tree limbs Monday morning.
"At 7:00 this morning, we knew we had 20 to 30 trees that were down. That number keeps rising as we continue to get calls from residents and businesses," said Debbie Pollart, the Director of Public Works in San Leandro.
The district says if the power does go out at the homes of these students, they can do their work offline and report it back to their teacher the first chance they get.
Nearly 14,000 of Contra Costa County's outages are in Moraga, Orinda and Lafayette, where many residents and business had their power shut off Monday night.
As winds continue to gust through the heavily-wooded communities, PG&E spokesperson Tamar Sarkissian says there is still no "all clear" for any community in Contra Costa County. Unlike previous outages, PG E has set up two "community resource centers" to provide electricity, wifi, snacks and bathrooms to those who are without power.
In downtown Moraga, the manager of the Moraga ACE Hardware told ABC7 News that the business is much better prepared to service the needs of its customers this time around, as compared with last year's initial rounds of Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
"After last year's one, we restocked and held stock on things like generators and cords for generators," explained Susan Marconi, "cords for generators, oil for generators, gas cans and held much more stock than we would have normally in years past."
That said, Marconi did tell us that the store sold it's last generator Sunday morning.
Customer and Moraga resident Elaine Palmer said she believes the power outages on top of the challenges of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have made her community that much more resilient.
"I think a lot of people are digging in and finding out how strong they can be at the core when they need to be," said Palmer, "and helping everybody else out, which is the best part."
Once PG&E gives the "all clear," in the Lamorinda area, it will take up to 12 daylight hours for the utility to patrol, inspect its equipment and restore service.
PG&E officials say 110 community resource centers will be open across the state during the event.
Reenergization is expected on Monday to Tuesday night, with safety permitting, PG&E officials said in a briefing on Sunday night.
