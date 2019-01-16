Preparations being made as heavy rainfall and high winds take aim at Bay Area

Sandbag sites in Santa Clara County from @valleywater

Don’t wait if you think you might need them.https://t.co/rF1s4h0CWF pic.twitter.com/sDmUdQNHeo — Matt Keller (@MattKellerABC7) January 16, 2019

Preparations are underway for the incoming storm bringing heavy rainfall and high winds to the Bay Area.Los Gatos resident Maynard Robinson was told to stay off the roads Wednesday by his boss because of the forecast."She says it's just not worth it. So you just stay home with your family, your new dog and enjoy yourself," said Robinson.There were just a few sprinkles during the morning commute but get ready for Wednesday afternoon.This incoming storm is going to be big for the Bay Area.A flash flood watch and high wind advisory go into effect Wednesday afternoon.The Santa Clara Valley Water District says crews have been checking hot spots and areas of concern and stand ready to respond to reports of downed trees or large debris blockages.The water district's 10 reservoirs are at just 29 percent of their full capacity, so there is a lot of room for the runoff.The exceptions being at their two smallest reservoirs, Vasona in Los Gatos and Almaden in San Jose, but they don't anticipate any downstream flooding if they spill.Local street flooding may be very common.Christenson Plumbing in San Bruno is on standby for worst case scenarios."People think one or two inches, they're seeing one or two inches, but if you take an area like this, it's a lot of water. And one drain clogs up and you've got a swimming pool," said Russell Christenson.Sandbag locations are set up all across Santa Clara County.