HURRICANE MARIA

Trump rejects Puerto Rico hurricane death toll, blames Dems

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump said that 3,000 people "did not die" due to hurricanes in Puerto Rico last year -- then blamed the Democrats for releasing numbers that he called misleading. (WPVI)

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico --
President Donald Trump on Thursday rejected the widely accepted conclusion that nearly 3,000 died in Puerto Rico from Hurricane Maria, arguing without evidence that the number was wrong and calling it a plot by Democrats to make him look bad.

As Hurricane Florence approached the Carolinas, the president picked a fresh fight over the administration's response in Puerto Rico, tweeting: "When I left the Island, AFTER the storm had hit, they had anywhere from 6 to 18 deaths. As time went by it did not go up by much. Then, a long time later, they started to report really large numbers, like 3000."

Trump added: "This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico."



Puerto Rico's governor last month raised the U.S. territory's official death toll from Hurricane Maria from 64 to 2,975 after an independent study found that the number of people who succumbed in the sweltering aftermath had been severely undercounted.

The mayor of San Juan has responded to Trump:


The estimate of nearly 3,000 dead in the six months after Maria devastated the island in September 2017 and knocked out the entire electrical grid was made by researchers with the Milken Institute School of Public Health at George Washington University. The study says the original estimates were so low because doctors on the island had not been trained to properly classify deaths after a natural disaster.

The elderly and impoverished were hardest hit by the hurricane.

PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
See more stories, photos, and video on Hurricane Maria.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanehurricane mariapuerto ricou.s. & worldstormstorm damagePresident Donald Trumpdemocratsrepublicans
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
PHOTOS: Hurricane Maria pummels the Caribbean
SF medical team heading to Puerto Rico
HURRICANE MARIA
8-year-old leukemia patient uses her Make-A-Wish to help others
Study finds nearly 3,000 died after Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico
Manhattan's Puerto Rican Day Parade spotlights hurricane recovery
Memorial of shoes honors thousands feared dead in Puerto Rico
More hurricane maria
WEATHER
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Southeast bracing for storm
AccuWeather Forecast: Breezy and cooler than average
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
What is a hurricane? Tropical storm terms explained
More Weather
Top Stories
Hurricane Florence Tracker: Outer bands approaching Carolina coast
BART 'accidentally' records tens of thousands of license plates
San Francisco threatens to yellow tag Millennium Tower
6 dead, including suspect, in Bakersfield shootings, police say
PHOTOS: Bracing for Hurricane Florence
Got $1,100? Apple shows off its most expensive iPhone yet
BTS Army celebrates 'Love Yourself' concert in Oakland
Fly into Florence's eye with USAF Hurricane Hunters
Show More
What do hurricane categories really mean?
Video shows two children playing unsupervised on ledge in Vallejo
Moraga police say toddler left in car has died
UC Berkeley staff member donates kidney to total stranger
A look inside Halloween Time at Disneyland Resort
More News