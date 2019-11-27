storm

Protesters demand better wages as weather delays flights at SFO

By
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The first raindrops started falling at San Francisco International around one Tuesday afternoon.

WATCH LIVE: Track the rain with Live Doppler 7

The rain intensified about two hours later, creating puddles in the departures level roadway.

But the rain didn't dampen the spirits of about 75 members of the UNITE Here union that had scheduled a demonstration at the curb at American Airlines, calling for better wages and health benefits from the catering companies that contract with American and United airlines.

RELATED: Storm Timeline: Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days

They managed to find enough canopy to stay dry, despite the heavy rainfall.

As the storm intensifies, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said he expects flight delays will result on top of delays caused earlier Tuesday by heavy snowfall that impacted Denver International Airport.

RELATED: Bay Area residents change plans ahead of storm

The flight status board showed flights to and from Denver were typically an hour to two hours late.

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathersan francisco international airportsouth san franciscoprotesttravelsnowstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
STORM
Traffic delays, slippery roads and drenching rains impact Bay Area residents
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
What do 'bomb cyclone' and 'bombogenesis' mean?
Flash Flood Watch for Kincade burn scar as storm approaches
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Traffic delays, slippery roads and drenching rains impact Bay Area residents
Majority of power restored to Oakland International Airport after outage
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: 'Bomb Cyclone' winter storm, Thanksgiving travel rush, San Francisco hotel icon retiring
AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities
The best Black Friday tech deals
Show More
Battle over navigation center in SF is not over
I-80 reopens in the Sierras after multiple collisions
DMV makes $50M a year by selling drivers' personal information: Report
Waterfall freezes at Yellowstone National Park
Phil Matier shares insight on SF's Navigation Center slated to open in Dec.
More TOP STORIES News