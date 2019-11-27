Protesters demand better wages as weather delays flights at SFO

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KGO) -- The first raindrops started falling at San Francisco International around one Tuesday afternoon.The rain intensified about two hours later, creating puddles in the departures level roadway.But the rain didn't dampen the spirits of about 75 members of the UNITE Here union that had scheduled a demonstration at the curb at American Airlines, calling for better wages and health benefits from the catering companies that contract with American and United airlines.They managed to find enough canopy to stay dry, despite the heavy rainfall.As the storm intensifies, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said he expects flight delays will result on top of delays caused earlier Tuesday by heavy snowfall that impacted Denver International Airport.The flight status board showed flights to and from Denver were typically an hour to two hours late.