Puppy makes the most out of this summer-like weather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Staying cool in the pool! Volta the puppy was busted making the most out of this summer-like weather.
The 9-month-old Labrador was spotted just chilling on a floaty after jumping into the swimming pool at her home in Sacramento County.
Maura Hennelly shared video of her dog, along with a message.
"I don't know if people believe me when I say Volta hangs out in the pool in her leisure time so I got it on video."
It's a dog's life!
