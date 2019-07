Puppy makes the most out of this summer-like weather

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- Staying cool in the pool! Volta the puppy was busted making the most out of this summer-like weather.The 9-month-old Labrador was spotted just chilling on a floaty after jumping into the swimming pool at her home in Sacramento County. Maura Hennelly shared video of her dog, along with a message."I don't know if people believe me when I say Volta hangs out in the pool in her leisure time so I got it on video."It's a dog's life!