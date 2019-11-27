storm

Rain causes issues for drivers, knocks out power to some North Bay residents

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- It didn't take long for the rain to drench parts of the parched North Bay-- and with it came some issues.

In Santa Rosa, the rain came down and the lights went out. The same people who lost power during recent planned outages were left in the dark again for about an hour.

VIDEO: Watch your AccuWeather forecast

"I don't think anybody thought we were going to get shut off so soon after the other inconvenience-- so I think everybody is getting a little frustrated," said Mitch Stogner, Santa Rosa resident.

People on the road in the North Bay got a quick lesson in driving in the rain. They were taking it slow.

"It was like rush hour traffic in the morning but going south, so I didn't expect that-- so it took me a long time to get there. We couldn't see very well," said one commuter.

RELATED: Storm Timeline: Soaking rain to hit Bay Area for 1st time in 190 days

Kevin Lara, Novato Resident, said, "You know I prefer this over the fires so we should count our blessings."

Watch the latest AccuWeather forecast and take a look at recent weather stories and videos.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weathernovatosanta rosatravelsnowstormrainforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities
The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained
Check out our new ABC7 app!
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
STORM
Bay Area residents react to torrential rain
Protesters demand better wages as weather delays flights at SFO
Traffic delays, slippery roads and drenching rains impact Bay Area residents
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Bay Area residents react to torrential rain
Majority of power restored to Oakland International Airport after outage
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
Racial tensions at elite San Francisco prep school
Traffic delays, slippery roads and drenching rains impact Bay Area residents
Protesters demand better wages as weather delays flights at SFO
Napa restaurant dedicated to locals forced out of business
Show More
'Bomb cyclone' to drench Bay Area during evening commute
WATCH IN 60 SECONDS: 'Bomb Cyclone' winter storm, Thanksgiving travel rush, San Francisco hotel icon retiring
AccuWeather forecast: Rain slams Bay Area cities
The best Black Friday tech deals
Battle over navigation center in SF is not over
More TOP STORIES News