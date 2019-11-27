Rain causes issues for drivers, knocks out power to some North Bay residents

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KGO) -- It didn't take long for the rain to drench parts of the parched North Bay-- and with it came some issues.In Santa Rosa, the rain came down and the lights went out. The same people who lost power during recent planned outages were left in the dark again for about an hour."I don't think anybody thought we were going to get shut off so soon after the other inconvenience-- so I think everybody is getting a little frustrated," said Mitch Stogner, Santa Rosa resident.People on the road in the North Bay got a quick lesson in driving in the rain. They were taking it slow."It was like rush hour traffic in the morning but going south, so I didn't expect that-- so it took me a long time to get there. We couldn't see very well," said one commuter.Kevin Lara, Novato Resident, said, "You know I prefer this over the fires so we should count our blessings."