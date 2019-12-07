Rain doesn't stop North Bay holiday tradition

COTATI, Calif. (KGO) -- In the North Bay, residents were bracing for the storm which could bring a lot of rain throughout the weekend. But the weather didn't stop a longtime holiday tradition from taking place.Singers sang "Let it Snow" at La Plaza Park. There was no snow, but lots of rain at this year's tree lighting in Cotati."It's been pouring down rain for quite some time, there's a lot of wet people out here," said Rohnert Park resident Suzanne Cossette.The storm brought out umbrellas and rain ponchos on Friday night. Several dozen hearty folks braved the weather."I really thought there would be hardly anyone here, kids don't mind the rain but parents do," said Cotati resident Dave Wasson.Organizers said this event would happen rain or shine and they weren't kidding.There was a steady rain falling most of Friday evening across Sonoma County. In Santa Rosa, crews shut down Chanate Road to remove a large tree in danger of breaking power lines and falling."We were just afraid given the extra rain we'd be receiving it would come down on to the roadway," said Tim Finnegan from the City of Santa Rosa.The rain made roads hazardous-- Highway 101 was slippery."I hope drivers stay safe on the road, driving down here was a battle, cars were racing by," said Heather Stewart from Healdsburg.