Rain expected Wednesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Bay Area residents may check a calendar or perhaps an app on their SmartPhones to double check that it's actually May when a storm hits on Wednesday.Wednesday's weather may feel more like Winter than Spring thanks to a storm that will bring rain along with winds exceeding 25MPH.The storm will likely peak in the late afternoon. That could make Wednesday evening's commute slippery for commuters across the Bay Area. There is even a chance of standing water collecting or "ponding" along Bay Area streets and freeways.