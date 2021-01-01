3 storms to bring 7 straight days of rain to Bay Area, weather forecast shows

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco is tracking the three storms, including a weak atmospheric river.
"We are going to leave 2020 behind because it only left us at 28% to 38% of average (rainfall). It's the year the drought returned," said Nicco.
But 2021 is a different story.
Another reason forget 2020...the year our drought returned.— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) January 1, 2021
Yearly rainfall total only 28% to 38% of average.
Santa Rosa missing more than 2 feet of rain. #BayArea #Drought pic.twitter.com/fi1eG9pnnz
Nicco's forecast shows a series of light and moderate storms.
"We are going to have increasing clouds and rain Friday night. It's a 1 on the Storm-Impact-Scale," said Nicco.
The wet weather is expected to arrive in the North Bay around 8 p.m. before it moves into the heart of the bay around midnight. The storm will exit the South Bay during the early morning hours on Saturday with some random showers leftover until about noon.
Bottom line? Nicco says don't expect a downpour this weekend. But once we get to Monday -- it's on!
"I'm really looking forward to the week ahead with a couple of strong, soaking storms coming our way," said Nicco.
The seven-day forecast is very active.
"It's going to be rainy and windy for the better part of Monday. We have a weak atmospheric storm. It will bleed into Tuesday morning. Then our next storm on Wednesday will bleed into Thursday. Right now, that storm is 1 on the Storm-Impact-Scale, but it could be almost as strong as Monday's."
Who's ready for #2021— Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) December 31, 2020
Storm door opening.... #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/uAL7XEr5RX