Wet weather forces Caltrans to postpone repairs on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KGO) -- The North Bay is facing more flooding and damage as a system that ranks 2 on our Storm Impact Scale hits the region.The rain is forcing Caltrans to postpone repairs on the upper deck of the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge again. Crews are trying to repair expansion joints on the span. One of them failed last month, sending chunks of concrete falling onto the lower deck. The repair work will resume when the weather is drier.In Novato, Highway 37 has been a hot spot for flooding where lanes had to be closed last month because of water. Now that it is raining again, officials will be watching the spot again. Novato city leaders say Caltrans has put measures in place to try and keep this from happening."They got about six large pumps deployed out there right now to try to move water out. But, again, when you get too much rain and there's not a place for it to go. Obviously, they are going to have to close it down if it floods for public safety," said Chris Blunk, Deputy Director, Public Works.Novato city leaders say they won't be surprised if they experience some flooding from this storm there has just been so much rain already this season and there is nowhere left for the water to go.It has been a long winter of rain, officials say they have cleaned storm drains and done what they can to prepare.