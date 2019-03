Rain returning to Bay Area Tuesday night, will linger into Thursday

Good Morning!

We made it through Monday. For Tuesday we track Wednesday's rain.#BayArea #StormWatch pic.twitter.com/9uZQgLxjmj — Mike Nicco (@MikeNiccoABC7) March 19, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hope you enjoyed the dry weather while it lasted because ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the next storm system will arrive in Bay Area Tuesday night and linger into Thursday morning."The Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, it's our lowest designation" said Nicco. "We will have some light to moderate showers."Nicco's Accuweather forecast also shows a possible isolated thunderstorm."The best chance of a thunderstorm will be in the Santa Cruz mountains Tuesday night and in the East Bay Wednesday," said Nicco.Make sure to grab your umbrella before you step out the door."We will have one and off showers all day Wednesday," said Nicco. "The Wednesday evening commute will be the toughest commute or the wettest one before the rain starts to taper in the overnight hours. After that the next storm system moves into the Bay Area on Friday."