storm

Rain returning to Bay Area Tuesday night, will linger into Thursday

EMBED <>More Videos

Hope you enjoyed the dry weather while it lasted because ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the next storm system will arrive in Bay Area Tuesday night and linger into Thursday morning.

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hope you enjoyed the dry weather while it lasted because ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says the next storm system will arrive in Bay Area Tuesday night and linger into Thursday morning.

LIVE RADAR: Track storms as they move through the Bay Area with LiveDoppler7 on the ABC7 News App

"The Bay Area will be hit with a 1 on the Storm Impact Scale, it's our lowest designation" said Nicco. "We will have some light to moderate showers."

Nicco's Accuweather forecast also shows a possible isolated thunderstorm.

RELATED: How meteorologists calculate ABC7 Storm Impact Scale



"The best chance of a thunderstorm will be in the Santa Cruz mountains Tuesday night and in the East Bay Wednesday," said Nicco.

Make sure to grab your umbrella before you step out the door.

RELATED: The ABC7 News Storm Impact Scale explained

"We will have one and off showers all day Wednesday," said Nicco. "The Wednesday evening commute will be the toughest commute or the wettest one before the rain starts to taper in the overnight hours. After that the next storm system moves into the Bay Area on Friday."



Click here for the latest AccuWeather Forecast and to track storms across the Bay Area.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
weathersanta cruzsanta rosasan joseoaklandcloudybay areaaccuweatherfloodingstormrainus worlddrivingforecastcalifornia
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STORM
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence to visit Omaha
2 dead, hundreds of homes flooded following heavy rain, snowmelt in Midwest
What is a 'bomb cyclone?'
Sonoma Co. sends garbage trucks to remove flood flotsam lining streets
TOP STORIES
Man rescued from cliff in San Francisco
Semi-trailer truck fire causes massive delays on WB I-580
Oakland hair stylist loses life savings in extreme catfishing
Mike Trout, Angels finalizing contract worth more than $430 million
VOTE: Should 'Flintstone House' owner be sued?
2 dead, 2 suffer serious burns in RV fire in Dixon
Accuweather Forecast: Clouds today, showers tomorrow
Show More
Caught On Camera: Burglar wanders through Vallejo home while family sleeps
2 dead when Florida-to-NYC charter bus overturns in Virginia
WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: ABC7 Puppy Cam adoption event for National Puppy Day 2019
3 dead in Midwest flooding; Pence to visit Omaha
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 3 in custody
More TOP STORIES News