Rain showers return to Bay Area after 4 months

We are tracking the return of rain to the Bay Area Monday night into Tuesday.The last time we used the Storm Impact Scale was 129 days ago on May 25. Coincidentally, our first storm of the season also arrives at the start of the Water Year (the 12 month period which precipitation totals are measured) which began on Oct. 1.The biggest impact with this storm will be slick roadways for the Tuesday morning commute. The first storm of the season tends to gather all of the oils on our roadways creating very slippery conditions.Good idea to give yourself some extra time and extra distance between you and the car in front of you.