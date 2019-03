Dear Universe, I’m really over 😡this rain. 🌂 pic.twitter.com/Qcf7ooRBQS — Lyanne Melendez (@LyanneMelendez) March 9, 2019

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As daylight savings approaches, many are hoping for a break in the rain to get out there and enjoy the sunshine.While brighter days are on the horizon , we're not quite there yet.ABC7 Meteorologist Frances Dinglasen breaks down the rain pattern for your Bay Area Saturday in the video posted above!It looks something like this: