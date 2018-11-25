WEATHER

Rain to return for several days across Bay Area as light showers strengthen to storm

The wet weather took a few days off, but we'll see it back in action later this week. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
The wet weather took a few days off in the Bay Area, but it's expected to return later this week.

Light to moderate rain will arrive Tuesday morning in the North Bay, and it will spread southward and eastward during the afternoon and evening, reports ABC7's Spencer Christian.

This is first in a series of midweek storms and will rank "1" on the Storm Impact Scale.

A stronger storm will move in early Wednesday, and will intensify overnight into Thursday.

We can expect steadier, heavier rain Wednesday and Thursday, accompanied by strong, gusty wind.

Partial clearing is likely on Friday, although showers may linger into Friday morning.

