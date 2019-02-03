Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm

Look! Pretty 🌈 over Russian Hill. You might have seen it if you looked up from the #SuperBowl⁠ ⁠ this afternoon. 😜 #rainbow #weather 📷: @jhcrew pic.twitter.com/UvUZVz7qqj — Kate Larsen (@KateABC7) February 4, 2019

Rainbows all around! Breaks in the #rain are making way for these beauties. Share your pics with #abc7now and we may share them online or on TV. Today's forecast here: https://t.co/hQ2nDR8yne pic.twitter.com/V8NMx1PnaE — LiveDoppler7 (@LiveDoppler7) February 3, 2019

In the middle of all the rain this weekend, the sun managed to breakthrough on Sunday afternoon and give the Bay Area a picturesque gift.One image looks like two rainbows, but it's actually the same one over the Bay.ABC7 News happened to catch the double rainbow on two different cameras.Another from Terra Linda appears to be tucked away in the hills above a Safeway.Several more were captured in San Ramon, the North Bay, and San Francisco.One well-defined rainbow over the city this afternoon is pretty enough to be on a postcard.You can see them all in the video posted above.