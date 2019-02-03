RAINBOW

Rainbows appear all over Bay Area during break in the storm

EMBED </>More Videos

In the middle of all the rain this weekend, the sun managed to breakthrough on Sunday afternoon and give the Bay Area a picturesque gift. (@KateABC/Twitter)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
In the middle of all the rain this weekend, the sun managed to breakthrough on Sunday afternoon and give the Bay Area a picturesque gift.

One image looks like two rainbows, but it's actually the same one over the Bay.

RELATED: Drone video shows humpback whale creating its own rainbow

ABC7 News happened to catch the double rainbow on two different cameras.

Another from Terra Linda appears to be tucked away in the hills above a Safeway.

Several more were captured in San Ramon, the North Bay, and San Francisco.

VIDEO: Gorgeous rainbow captured off San Mateo County coastline

One well-defined rainbow over the city this afternoon is pretty enough to be on a postcard.

You can see them all in the video posted above.

If you love looking at rainbows, here's a page with all our rainbow videos, stories, and pictures.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherrainbowstormrainhappinessfeel goodfun stuffbuzzworthynatureRussian HillSan FranciscoSan Ramon
(Copyright ©2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
RAINBOW
VIDEO: Rainbow captured off San Mateo Co. coastline
Why do rainbows appear as arcs?
Bay Area wowed by snow, prepares for much-needed rain
Hail surprises much of the East Bay
More rainbow
WEATHER
Bay Area braces for another round of rain while Sierra expects more snow
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
More Weather
Top Stories
Travel in Sierra not recommended as Winter Storm Warning remains in effect
Patriots beat Rams 13-3 in lowest scoring Super Bowl ever
Father of 7 killed by suspected wrong-way driver
Tree takes out power lines, lands on 2 cars during powerful storm
Multiple house fires reported after small plane crashes in SoCal
Shirtless Adam Levine renews Janet Jackson Super Bowl debate
WATCH LIVE TOMORROW: President Trump to deliver State of the Union
Super Bowl LIII has Bay Area connections
Show More
Poll: Most Americans want the Rams to win Super Bowl LIII
Tourists, locals fight heavy rain and wind in SF
4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes near Eureka
Accuweather Forecast: Breezy with scattered showers
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
More News